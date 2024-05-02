Let’s accelerate efforts, collaborate to advance e-Waste management in Africa - GIFEC Boss

Business News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: GNA

Prince Ofosu Sefah, the Administrator of Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), has called for accelerated efforts and collaboration to advance e-waste management in Africa.



He said there were challenges in effectively managing the resultant electronic waste, emphasising the need for more effective strategic management.



Mr Sefah was speaking at the ongoing Connected Africa Summit 2024, where he represented Mr Charles Acheampong, the Deputy Minister of Communications and

Digitalisation Designate.



The summit serves as a strategic forum to chart a course towards a digitally empowered and interconnected future for Africa, setting the stage for unprecedented growth and prosperity.



It aims to underscore the relevance of the digital economy in driving economic growth and development and it will provide an opportunity for African leaders, investors, and businesses to come together and harness the vast opportunities presented by the digital economy while addressing barriers and pressing issues affecting our economies.



It is to promote greater collaboration and fuel investment towards the achievement of Africa’s Digital Agenda 2063 and Vision 2030.



Mr Sefah said millions of women and children labourers face risk working in the informal recycling sector worldwide, urging strategic interventions to mitigate e-waste exposure.



He said in Ghana, pursuant to the e-Waste Act, an e-Waste Fund had been established with the mandate of overseeing funds set aside for the management of e-Waste in Ghana.



The Administrator said the Fund was to invest in the development of infrastructure and capacity-building initiatives that enable the safe collection, transportation, and recycling of e-waste.



He said the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, through GIFEC, was collaborating with the e-Waste Fund to leverage GIFEC’s extensive network of Community ICT Centres to establish convenient collection points for electronic waste across various communities in Ghana.



He said this cooperation presented a unique and innovative opportunity to address the environmental challenges posed by e-waste while simultaneously enhancing the accessibility of disposal options, and more importantly, awareness creation on e-waste for communities across Ghana.



Mr Sefah called on all stakeholders to join forces, especially through regulatory harmonisation and sensitisation of citizens, to better manage the challenge of e-waste management and rather realise its great potential benefits in Africa.



The Administrator said there were opportunities for economic development emerging from the unprecedented surge in the adoption of technology, fueled by the rapid expansion of mobile connectivity and the increasing penetration of Internet services.