Let us reflect on the responsibilities that come with our roles – GRA to staff

Business News of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: GNA

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Joseph Allan, Aflao Sector Commander of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs, has charged officers of the Sector to take responsibilities for their roles.



He said they must recommit themselves to the ideas of honour, courage, and selflessness.



AC Allan, speaking during the commissioning of an ultra-modern officers Mess with ancillary facilities at the Aflao border, said the officers must foster an environment where every voice was heard, opinion valued and member was respected.



He said the Facility must reflect the unwavering dedication to excellence and a reminder of the honour it was to serve the working community and facilitate trade.



AC Allan praised the dedication of all officers under the Sector, adding that the occasion was a celebration of camaraderie, dedication and the unyielding spirit that defined the community of officers.



He said the Mess represented far more than just a gathering place since it symbolised the unity and solidarity among the Sector space where bonds were strengthened, ideas exchanged and friendships were forged.



AC Allan said it stood as a testament to their shared values of service, integrity and excellence while expressing gratitude to some individuals and corporate organisations for their support and kind donations towards the project.



Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu lddisah, Commissioner for GRA Customs, praised the Aflao Sector Commander for his foresight and dedication to duty, which had propelled the Sector to an enviable height.



He urged all officers to continue to foster the spirit of unity, hard work, and integrity at all times.



Alhaji Iddisah commended all stakeholders for their immense roles in assisting the GRA Customs to mobilise revenue for the state.