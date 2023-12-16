Lithium Deal: Ghana deserves bigger share - Charles Owusu tells government

Business News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has reinforced his position for Ghanaian precedence over foreign interest in the lithium agreement between the Government of Ghana and Barari DV Ltd.



In October this year, the government granted a mining lease to Barari DV Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Ltd, for the exploitation of lithium in Ghana with the country to benefit 10% of royalties and own 19% shares in the company.



“This lease differs from all previous mining leases in many respects. It is the first time in the history of our country that we have successfully negotiated for 10 percent royalties for any mineral, which is one of the highest for exploitation of any mineral across the globe,” he said.



"We have already secured 19 percent state participation in this mining company with the requirement to scale it up to a minimum of Ghanaian participation through listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange for shares to be made available to Ghanaians and Ghanaian entities," Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor said at a Meet-the-Press series organized by the Ministry of Information.



The Minister strongly believes the contract between the government and the miners is the best ever in the history of Ghana's mining exploration but Charles Owusu thinks otherwise.



Discussing the deal on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", the former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission wondered why Ghana is always shortchanged in the mining sector, arguing that there are equally capable Ghanaian mining firms which should be given the upper hand when it comes to mining of the country's natural resources.



He further argued that Ghana deserves much better royalties in the lithium deal, hence the deal as it stands now, to him, is not the best.



"If you have to look at it, let us go back and look at it so that Ghana will get the bigger share because God knows why He placed this here," he insisted.







Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







