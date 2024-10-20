Livelihoods of 35,000 farmers in Shama District in danger as illegal mining pollutes river bodies

Business News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Illegal mining in Ghana's Shama District is threatening the livelihoods of over 35,000 farmers due to pollution of the Whin River, their main water source for irrigation.



The contamination, especially with mercury, has crippled agriculture, particularly rice farming in Ohiamadwen.



Farmers like Papa Ansah Mills now face high costs transporting clean water for irrigation, severely impacting their business.



Vegetable and rice yields have sharply declined, forcing farmers to limit planting to once a year. T



he Peasant Farmers Association has called for government intervention, warning that without urgent action, farming in the region could become extinct.