Logitech CEO says global consumer confidence holding up

Business News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: reuters.com

Logitech International's CEO, Hanneke Faber, expressed confidence in consumer resilience heading into the pre-Christmas quarter, expecting low single-digit market growth during this key sales period.



After posting its latest results, Faber highlighted that gaming products, including specialized keyboards, headsets, and controllers, are expected to be the strongest category for Logitech, likely outpacing growth in work-related items.



Faber stated, "We are ready for the holidays, and we think the global consumer will show resilience," indicating optimism for the upcoming holiday season.