London becomes Europe's largest stock market again

Business News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: BBC

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has reclaimed its position as Europe's most valuable stock market for the first time in nearly two years, with a total company value of $3.18 trillion, surpassing Paris's $3.13 trillion.



This shift is attributed to France's election uncertainty and the UK's market recovery.



The LSE had previously lost its lead in November 2022 due to factors like Brexit and economic policies. Investor confidence in the UK is rising, partly due to anticipated interest rate reductions.



Despite challenges from US exchanges, the UK's market performance has improved, making British stocks more attractive relative to their earnings.