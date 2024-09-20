London’s cocoa market blighted by ‘poisoned pill’

Business News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: ft.com

A cocoa shortage has caused a price divergence between the UK and US markets, with New York cocoa futures rising while London prices fell.



London’s stockpile includes older, lower-quality beans, particularly from Cameroon, which chocolate manufacturers avoid. The shortage is driving demand for high-grade cocoa, with US inventories at a 15-year low.



New EU deforestation rules for 2025 complicate matters, though older stocks are still tradeable. Chocolate companies may mix lower-quality beans or shrink products to cope with soaring raw material costs, impacting taste, especially in milk chocolate.



