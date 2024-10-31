Los Angeles County sues PepsiCo and Coca-Cola over plastic pollution

Business News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: reuters.com

Los Angeles County has filed a lawsuit against PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, accusing them of polluting the region with single-use plastic bottles and misleading the public about the recyclability of their products.



The county claims these companies contribute to plastic pollution while knowing that their bottles cannot be recycled effectively.



The lawsuit seeks penalties for deceptive practices, arguing that the plastic waste constitutes a public nuisance.



This action follows a trend of legal challenges against companies regarding plastic pollution, as environmental advocates and governments push for accountability in addressing the plastic waste crisis.