Lotto Operators Parry Allegations Against Sammi Awuku

Business News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) Director General, Sammi Awuku, received strong support from Lotto Marketing Companies (LMCs) following corruption allegations by former National Interim Organizer Kwaku Antwi Boadu.



Boadu accused Awuku of being “the most corrupt Director General in Ghana,” but LMCs dismissed the claims as baseless and motivated by personal grievances.



The LMCs reaffirmed their commitment to working professionally with Awuku, who has implemented significant reforms, including an anti-corruption drive in 2020.



Industry experts stress the importance of evidence-based accusations and maintaining transparency in the lottery sector.