Lucid to open orders for Gravity electric SUV next week

Business News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: reuters.com

Lucid Group announced it will open orders for its Gravity SUV on November 7, aiming to expand its customer base following a successful fundraising round that raised nearly $1.75 billion.



The Grand Touring variant will start at $94,900 and enter production later this year, while the Touring variant will follow in late 2025 at $79,900. Current Lucid owners will receive priority for deliveries.



The company also plans to produce a more affordable mid-size vehicle by late 2026 to compete with Tesla's Model Y crossover.