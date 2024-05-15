MIIF CEO Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng appointed board member of Atlantic Lithium

Business News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Atlantic Lithium Limited, a company focused on lithium exploration and development in Africa, has appointed Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng to its board of directors as an independent non-executive director.



Koranteng, a lawyer and experienced corporate and investment banker with over 23 years of experience, currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana's Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF).



Koranteng's appointment to the board aligns with MIIF's US$5 million subscription in Atlantic Lithium, which forms part of its planned US$32.9 million total investment in the company and its Ghanaian subsidiaries.



This investment aims to expedite the development of Atlantic Lithium's Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana's first lithium mine.



Prior to joining MIIF, Koranteng held senior roles at Ghana International Bank plc (GHIB) and the Chase Bank Group (Kenya). He is also a co-founder of one of Ghana's leading law firms.



Koranteng's extensive experience in the legal, banking, and mining sectors positions him well to contribute to Atlantic Lithium's strategic direction.



Atlantic Lithium's executive chairman, Neil Herbert, expressed pleasure in welcoming Koranteng to the board, noting that his appointment enables greater Ghanaian representation in the company's leadership.



Herbert highlighted MIIF's strong belief in Atlantic Lithium as an investment opportunity and its commitment to supporting Ghana's green energy efforts through projects like the Ewoyaa Lithium Project.



Koranteng expressed his excitement about supporting Atlantic Lithium's growth, emphasizing the company's potential to become a leading lithium exploration company in Africa.



He reiterated MIIF's investment as a testament to the project's promise and its alignment with the Government of Ghana's objectives in the mining sector.



Koranteng's appointment underscores Atlantic Lithium's commitment to local partnerships and sustainable mining practices in Ghana.



His wealth of experience is expected to contribute significantly to the successful development of the Ewoyaa Mine and the achievement of full lithium production.