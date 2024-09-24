MIIF prioritising ESG for sustainable mining

Business News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) has prioritized Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in its strategy to transform Ghana's mining sector into a key economic pillar.



Amid rising environmental concerns from illegal mining (galamsey), MIIF is committed to sustainability, including initiatives like formalizing small-scale mining and addressing water pollution.



CEO Edward Koranteng emphasized the need for collective efforts, government policy, and environmental advocacy to achieve long-term sustainability.



By integrating ESG principles into its investments, MIIF aims to balance economic growth with environmental protection, enhancing Ghana’s appeal to responsible international investors.



