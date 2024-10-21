MPS calls for reduction in 100% examination of containers at Terminal 3

Business News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: Eye on Port

Meridian Port Services (MPS) CEO Mohamed Samara called for improved collaboration among cargo clearance stakeholders to enhance efficiency.



During MPS’s Customer Service Week, he emphasized the need for feedback to improve service delivery.



Samara also urged a reduction in the 100% physical cargo inspections at Terminal 3, advocating for a risk-based approach by Customs to streamline operations.



He highlighted the importance of adhering to the terminal’s truck appointment system to avoid delays.



MPS’s Chief Financial Officer, Steen Larsen, assured customers that operational challenges raised during the forum would be swiftly addressed.