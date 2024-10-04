MTN Explores Strategic Partnership with Starlink for Satellite Connectivity in Africa

Business News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

MTN Group is exploring a strategic partnership with Starlink to leverage satellite technology across Africa, as revealed by MTN's Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Adwoa Wiafe.



This collaboration aligns with MTN’s strategy to enhance connectivity through satellite solutions, especially in underserved areas.



The move comes as Starlink’s high-speed but premium-priced internet disrupts the African telecom landscape.



MTN aims for a cooperative approach rather than direct competition while facing regulatory challenges as a Significant Market Power operator in Ghana.



The partnership reflects MTN's focus on smart collaborations to meet evolving customer needs.