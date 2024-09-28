MTN Foundation awards scholarships to 100 students in Northern Business Zone

Business News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The MTN Foundation has awarded scholarships to 100 students in the Northern Business Zone as part of its 2024 Bright Scholarship Awards. Among the beneficiaries, 20 differently-abled students were recognized.



Launched in 2018, the Bright Scholarship supports students across Ghana by covering tuition, accommodation, and stipends, and providing laptops.



This year, 200 students were awarded scholarships, bringing the total beneficiaries to over 520.



At a ceremony at KNUST, MTN Foundation’s Senior Manager, Robert Kuzoe, emphasized the program’s commitment to easing financial burdens and promoting diversity in education.



Recipients expressed gratitude, and the program offered hope and opportunities for all.



