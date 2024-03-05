MTN Ghana announces final dividend for 2023

Business News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Scancom Ghana's board has proposed a final dividend of GH¢0.175 per share for the period ending December 31, 2023, subject to shareholder approval.



With 13,236,175,050 ordinary shares in circulation at the declaration date, the company has outlined key dates for dividend payment in accordance with GSE regulations.



According to Graphic Business, the ex-dividend date is set for Tuesday, March 26, 2024, with the qualifying date on Thursday, March 28, 2024.



Shareholders registered in Scancom PLC's books by the close of business on March 28, 2024, are eligible for the final dividend.



Investors acquiring MTNGH shares before March 26, 2024, will qualify for the dividend, while those purchasing shares on or after this date will not.



The dividend will be electronically transferred to shareholders' bank accounts or mobile money wallets on Friday, April 12, 2024, as detailed in the company's annual financial report.