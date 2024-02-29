MTN Ghana blocks 4.8 million subscribers for failing to re-register SIMs with Ghana Card

Business News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In adherence to a directive from the National Communications Authority, MTN Ghana has taken the decisive step of blocking 4.8 million subscribers who did not re-register their SIM cards with the Ghana card.



The telecom giant reported a 6.3% decline in its subscriber base, which now stands at 26.8 million at the close of 2023.



The mass blocking action targeted 5.4 million SIM cards that were not registered with the Ghana card as of May 31, 2023. Remarkably, 600,000 of the initially blocked SIMs were successfully re-registered.



Initiated by the National Communications Authority (NCA) and carried out through telecom operators, the nationwide SIM card re-registration began in October 2021, utilizing the Ghana National ID card.



The extensive exercise concluded by the end of May 2023, resulting in the strict enforcement measures taken by MTN Ghana.