MTN Ghana set to transform its HR processes with AI

MTN Ghana, in collaboration with HR Focus, is set to revolutionize its human resource processes by incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This initiative will enhance various HR functions, including recruitment, digital onboarding, analytics, employee well-being, and overall employee experience.

A statement from MTN Group's Chief Human Resources Officer highlighted that this move is driven by rapid technological advancements in HR

