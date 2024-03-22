MTN Ghana shareholders approve final dividend of 17.5 pesewas per share

Business News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Shareholders of MTN Ghana have given the green light to a final dividend payout of 17.5 pesewas per share, culminating in a total dividend of 22.5 pesewas per share for the fiscal year 2023.



The final dividend is scheduled to be disbursed on April 12, 2024.



Addressing attendees at the company's Annual General Meeting, Ishmael Yamson, the Board Chairman of MTN Ghana, attributed the company's commendable performance to proactive measures aimed at cost control, profitability maintenance, and business expansion.



"MTN Ghana's financial report for 2023 reflects robust performance, characterized by a significant total revenue growth of 34.6% compared to the preceding year. This growth stems from targeted business strategies that bolstered revenues from voice, data, and mobile money services," Yamson said.



Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, reiterated the company's dedication to fostering growth and creating value for all stakeholders through its Ambition 2025 Strategy. Despite prevailing economic challenges, Adadevoh emphasized MTN Ghana's steadfast commitment to enhancing infrastructure, improving connectivity quality, and introducing innovative products to cater to customer needs.



However, MTN Ghana witnessed a decline in its subscriber base, which decreased by 6.3% to 26.8 million. This decline was primarily due to the blocking of 5.4 million SIM cards that were not registered with the Ghana card as of May 31, 2023. To date, only 0.6 million SIM cards from the blocked cohort have been successfully re-registered.