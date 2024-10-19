MTN enters online shopping market

Business News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

MTN Uganda has officially entered the e-commerce market with the launch of "Market by MoMo", an online shopping platform designed to streamline product purchases and service access across Uganda.



This platform aims to cater to the growing demand for online shopping, providing customers with an easy, mobile-centric solution for buying items, including the newly launched Uganda Cranes jerseys.







MTN's e-commerce platform allows users to purchase various products, with an emphasis on simplifying the shopping experience through mobile money transactions. This expansion aligns with the company's digital strategy, leveraging its already well-established mobile money service, MoMo, to facilitate payments.



Market by MoMo offers a wide range of products, from everyday consumer goods to specialized items like the Uganda Cranes jerseys. Customers can browse and order items through the app or online, with delivery services available in and around Kampala, making it a convenient option for those who prefer to shop from home.



This move into e-commerce is a strategic one for MTN, as it taps into Uganda's growing digital economy and the increasing preference for mobile-driven shopping experiences.