MTN enters online shopping market

MTN Uganda has officially entered the e-commerce market with the launch of "Market by MoMo", an online shopping platform designed to streamline product purchases and service access across Uganda.

This platform aims to cater to the growing demand for online shopping, providing customers with an easy, mobile-centric solution for buying items, including the newly launched Uganda Cranes jerseys.



