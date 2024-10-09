MTN spends $138m to improve services – Chief Corporate Services Sustainability Officer

Business News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

MTN Ghana has invested $138 million in capital improvements this year, primarily to enhance its radio infrastructure and expand its 5,000 cell sites, according to Chief Corporate Services Sustainability Officer Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe.



The company plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years to reduce connectivity costs and improve services.



MTN is upgrading infrastructure across Ghana, with 90% of work completed in Greater Accra.



Wiafe dismissed fears of job losses due to AI and noted that MTN is open to partnering with Starlink to expand internet access in underserved communities. Data charges may decrease if regulations permit.