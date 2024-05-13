MTN top executives to share expert views at 3i Africa Summit 2024

Business News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

MTN Ghana and Mobile Money LTD have announced their sponsorship of the 2024 3i Africa Summit, scheduled to take place from May 13th to May 15th, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre.



The 3i Africa Summit is a collaborative initiative by the Bank of Ghana, the Development Bank of Ghana, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore to showcase and stimulate Africa’s Fintech and digital potential.



It is being organized under the theme “Unleashing Africa’s FinTech and Digital Economic Potential” and is focused on transforming Africa’s economic landscape through sustainable, long-term capital allocation.



Commenting on the reason for the sponsorship, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, said, “MTN’s objective is to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress by leveraging our footprint, infrastructure, and technology platforms”.



He further stated, “The partnership with the 3i Africa summit confirms MTN’s commitment to Africa’s digital transformation”. Blewett believes that the insights and contributions shared at this summit will foster collaborative efforts toward harnessing technology’s transformative power for the benefit of all Africans.



Shaibu Haruna, CEO of Mobile Money LTD, added that the common goal of Mobile Money LTD is to bridge the gap between FinTech and Banking to promote financial inclusion. He stated that the partnership between MobileMoney LTD and 3i Africa illustrates their shared commitment to a sustainable future. By providing financial and digital solutions for both consumers and businesses, FinTech can be used to promote economic growth in Africa.



MTN executives from Ghana and MTN Group will participate in discussions on topics such as infrastructure investment, interoperability of payment systems, and Africa’s FinTech Revolution.



Among the distinguished speakers from MTN are Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana, Shaibu Haruna, CEO of Mobile Money Limited Ghana, Angela Mensah-Poku, Chief Enterprise Business Officer MTN Ghana, and Dario Bianchi, Chief Digital Officer -MTN Ghana.



Serigne Dioum CEO- of Group Fintech and Cedric Nguessan- of MTN Group Finco Payments and E-Commerce from MTN Group will be speaking whilst Eli Hini, CEO of MoMo PSB, Nigeria will also be part of the discussions.