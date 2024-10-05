MYO Global Foundation donates wheelchair to 24-year-old physically-challenged man

Business News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The MYO Global Foundation donated a wheelchair to Felix Mensah Larbi, a 24-year-old physically challenged man, enhancing his mobility and independence.



At the donation ceremony in Accra, Prof. Douglas Boateng, represented by Zahra Abdulai, reiterated the foundation’s commitment to supporting individuals in need.



Felix and his family expressed deep gratitude for the assistance. This initiative is part of the foundation’s broader efforts to create an inclusive society, which also include monthly sanitary pad donations, breast cancer screenings, mental health talks, and tree-planting exercises, all aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).