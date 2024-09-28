You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 28Article 1987049

Business News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

    

Source: thebftonline.com

Mahogany Consult announces 2nd round of Scholarships for Communication Students

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Awardees will receive tuition and mentorship. Awardees will receive tuition and mentorship.

Mahogany Consult, in partnership with the Future Communicators Foundation (FCF), is offering a two-year tuition scholarship and mentoring to 3rd and 4th-year communication students at Wisconsin International University College-Ghana.

For 2024, the theme is “Communicating the Climate Crisis: Motivating and Measuring Behavioural Change.”

Students must create campaigns using limited resources to inspire climate action in Ghana. Awardees will receive tuition and mentorship.

The initiative aims to nurture future communicators and promote sustainability. Applications are due by 31 October 2024, and winners will be announced on 12 November 2024.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment