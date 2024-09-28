Mahogany Consult announces 2nd round of Scholarships for Communication Students

Business News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Mahogany Consult, in partnership with the Future Communicators Foundation (FCF), is offering a two-year tuition scholarship and mentoring to 3rd and 4th-year communication students at Wisconsin International University College-Ghana.



For 2024, the theme is “Communicating the Climate Crisis: Motivating and Measuring Behavioural Change.”



Students must create campaigns using limited resources to inspire climate action in Ghana. Awardees will receive tuition and mentorship.



The initiative aims to nurture future communicators and promote sustainability. Applications are due by 31 October 2024, and winners will be announced on 12 November 2024.



