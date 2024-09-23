You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 23Article 1984982

Majority of fisherfolks want premix fuel subsidy removed - Study

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Professor Wisdom Akpalu, Director of ENRRI-EFD Ghana, revealed that 90% of fisherfolk surveyed want the premix fuel subsidy removed due to issues like shortages and diversion.

Speaking at a seminar at the University of Ghana, he noted that the government spends $40 million annually on the subsidy, but 80% of the fuel is diverted, leaving only 20% for the fishermen.

Prof. Akpalu and others, including Michael Nokoe of the Ghana National Canoe Fishing Council, urged the government to eliminate the subsidy and support fishermen through livelihood programs, advocating for a free market system instead.

