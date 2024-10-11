You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 11Article 1992275

Mankessim waste plant to generate $750,000 In carbon credits and boost local economy

The newly commissioned Mankessim Waste Treatment Plant will generate $750,000 in carbon credits, reinvested for expansion and economic growth.

The plant, one of 16 nationwide, converts waste into valuable resources like compost and plastic pellets, creating over 700 jobs.

At the commissioning, leaders praised the facility's environmental and economic benefits.

The plant also includes a Medical Waste Treatment facility to process 9,600 kg of hazardous waste daily, providing 300 local jobs.

Leaders highlighted the plant’s potential to transform Mankessim into an agro-processing hub and address regional waste challenges.

