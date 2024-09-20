You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 20Article 1983944

Mark Zuckerberg's latest splurge is a $260,000 watch 'created from a meteorite'

Mark Zuckerberg was recently seen wearing a rare De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius Arolite watch, valued at $260,000, during a live podcast event. Only five of these watches, featuring a meteorite dial and 24-carat gold leaf detailing, are produced annually.

Zuckerberg, who previously wasn’t into watches, has embraced a more fashionable image, even designing some of his clothing.

He also discussed Meta’s challenges, acknowledging a "20-year mistake" in taking responsibility for issues outside the company’s control, and noted Apple as Meta’s main competitor for the next decade.

