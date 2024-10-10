Mastercard Foundation and Agri-Impact Limited tour Happy Project sites

Business News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Mastercard Foundation and Agri-Impact Limited visited sites of the HAPPY Programme, which focuses on creating 326,000 jobs for youth in Ghana.



The programme supports rice, soy, tomato, and poultry value chains to reduce import dependency.



During the tour, the team observed how the initiative has revitalized the poultry sector, empowered youth through training, and provided access to land, financing, and markets.



Key visits included NAPLE Betta’s plant, Agro Kings’ rice farms, and KNUST’s broiler facility, where young participants expressed enthusiasm for the program’s impact on their agribusiness careers.