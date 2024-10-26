Mastercard expands platform to help fintechs launch card programmes

Business News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: techfocus24.com

Mastercard has expanded its Product Express platform to new markets, including Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, after launching it in Latin America earlier this year.



This platform enables fintechs to launch card programs within 15 days by allowing them to select tailored products, choose certified partners, and track progress collaboratively.



In its first year, Mastercard has onboarded various BIN Sponsors, processors, and program managers.



Jennifer Premisler, SVP of fintech solutions at Mastercard, emphasized the platform's role in fostering innovation and improving the overall experience for all involved parties.