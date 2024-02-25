McDan Group Chairman calls for global consortium to address salt industry challenges

Business News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Daniel McKorley, the Executive Chairman of McDan Group Ghana, has proposed the establishment of a global consortium comprising salt producers, distributors, and pharmaceutical companies to facilitate knowledge sharing, streamline supply chains, and mitigate potential shortages.



Speaking at the Global Conference on Advances in Salt and Marine Chemicals in India, Dr. McKorley called for investments in research for innovative salt harvesting techniques, including automated mining, drone technology, and advanced purification methods, to enhance efficiency, productivity, and reduce environmental impact.



He urged the exploration of sustainable transport solutions, such as electrification of transportation fleets, utilization of renewable energy for logistics, and the implementation of smart logistics systems to optimize routes and reduce carbon emissions.



Dr. McKorley emphasized the importance of partnerships with brine mining companies and encouraged the identification of innovative applications for salt products beyond traditional markets, including renewable energy storage and biotechnology.



Highlighting the significance of harnessing solar salt and marine chemicals for sustainable production and resource recovery, he called for a comprehensive dialogue on the global salt industry.



Dr. McKorley emphasized the need to explore marine chemicals for value-added products, such as algae-based biofuels or pharmaceutical-grade compounds derived from marine sources.



These recommendations come amid significant opportunities and challenges facing the salt industry due to increasing global demand and competition.