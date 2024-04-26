McDan opens up about academic struggles despite financial success

Business News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Ghanaian business magnate Daniel McKorley, widely known as McDan, has opened up about the hurdles he encountered academically despite his substantial wealth early in his career.



Speaking candidly about his experiences during his pursuit of a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, McDan shared how he navigated academic setbacks while having over $40 million sitting in his bank account.



Recounting his journey, McDan revealed that he achieved his first million dollars at the age of 28. However, by the age of 32, he had lost it all. Despite the financial rollercoaster, McDan persevered with his academic pursuits, undertaking his MBA studies.



During this time, McDan faced significant challenges in the classroom. He described moments where he would rush to class, only to be met with disappointment as professors handed him poor grades, including Ds and Fs. The contrast between his financial success and academic struggles was stark, prompting reflection on the nature of discipline and determination.



"It's a tough situation," McDan admitted. "To have millions in your account and still struggle academically is not easy. But we call that discipline."



Despite the setbacks, McDan underscored the importance of pushing oneself to achieve academic milestones, regardless of financial standing. He emphasized the need to transition from working hard to working smart as one progresses in life. According to McDan, reaching a point where one's money works for them is essential for sustained success.



"It's not just about money," McDan emphasized. "You have to keep striving to reach your goals. When you're young, you work hard. As you mature, you work smart. Eventually, your money has to work for you."



