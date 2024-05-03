Melcom Group installs 1.6MW solar power system, aims for nationwide implementation

Business News of Friday, 3 May 2024

The Melcom Group has successfully installed a 1.6 megawatts (MW) rooftop solar photo-voltaic (PV) power system at its super mall located on the Spintex Road in Accra.



This initiative, undertaken simultaneously at two other Melcom branches in Tema (187 kWp) and Madina (162 kWp), was completed within a remarkable three-month period.



The solar power system is designed to cater to the entire energy needs of the shops while being grid-connected to allow for surplus power to be transmitted to supplement the national grid.



Financed through a GH¢13 million loan from the green financing portfolio of Societe General Ghana (SG Ghana), the installation is sufficient to cover the energy needs of approximately 2,600 households with an average monthly consumption of 600 kilowatt-hours.



Speaking at the project's launch in Accra, Rupesh Singh, the Group Project Manager at Melcom, expressed the company's intention to extend the solar power system to their regional branches in the coming years, aiming to reduce their reliance on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) by generating their own power.



The launch event was attended by key figures from Melcom Group, including the Group Joint Managing Director, Mahesh Melwani; the Group Chief Financial Officer, Manish Malik; the Group Executive Director, Sonya Sadhwani; General Manager, Francis Sam, and Group Director of Communications, Godwin Avenorgbo.



Hakim Ouzanni, the Managing Director of SG Ghana, highlighted the significance of this initiative, projecting a potential 35% reduction in electricity costs for Melcom's Spintex Branch. He emphasized that besides being a substantial investment in renewable energy, the project signifies a joint commitment to combatting climate change.



Ouzanni noted that solar energy offers a promising solution in mitigating the environmental impact of traditional energy sources, emphasizing that harnessing solar power can reduce carbon emissions and lay the foundation for a more sustainable energy infrastructure.



SG Ghana's involvement in financing this project reflects their belief in the feasibility and potential of renewable energy ventures.



Hala Jurf, the Business Development Manager of the company responsible for executing the project, highlighted the months of planning, design, and hard work by staff that went into its successful implementation, emphasizing the project's importance in demonstrating a commitment to sustainable energy solutions.