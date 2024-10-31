MetricScale shines at GITEX 2024

Business News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

NEXT Microsystems showcased its innovative tech solutions, including MVI Tracking and MetricScale, at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX 2024) in Dubai from October 13-18, 2024.



The company's participation highlights its commitment to empowering Ghana and Africa’s economy through digital innovation.



With over 18 investor engagements and 12 new partnerships established at the event, NEXT Microsystems aims to enhance digital transformation across the continent.



The conference attracted over 150,000 visitors and featured advancements in AI, cybersecurity, and other tech fields, underscoring Africa's growing influence in the global tech landscape.