Minerals Commission CEO cites IMF/World Bank ‘directive’ for current small scale mining regime in Ghana

The CEO of the Minerals Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, clarified that small-scale mining in Ghana is exclusively for Ghanaians, with any foreign involvement deemed illegal.

He explained that the challenge of illegal mining, or "galamsey," stems from a lack of designated areas for small-scale miners.

Despite laws passed in 1989 to regulate small-scale mining, inadequate exploration has led to persistent illegal mining.

Ayisi suggested that large-scale mining companies, canceled licenses, and surrendered areas should be allocated to small-scale miners to address the issue. Without resolving this, illegal mining will continue.

