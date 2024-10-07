Minerals Commission CEO cites IMF/World Bank ‘directive’ for current small scale mining regime in Ghana

Business News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

The CEO of the Minerals Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, clarified that small-scale mining in Ghana is exclusively for Ghanaians, with any foreign involvement deemed illegal.



He explained that the challenge of illegal mining, or "galamsey," stems from a lack of designated areas for small-scale miners.



Despite laws passed in 1989 to regulate small-scale mining, inadequate exploration has led to persistent illegal mining.



Ayisi suggested that large-scale mining companies, canceled licenses, and surrendered areas should be allocated to small-scale miners to address the issue. Without resolving this, illegal mining will continue.