Business News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

The mining industry needs $2.1 trillion in new investments by 2050 to meet raw material demands for a net-zero emissions world, as highlighted in BloombergNEF’s (BNEF) Transition Metals Outlook.



Despite a decade of growth, current raw material availability is insufficient, with critical metals like aluminum, copper, and lithium potentially facing supply deficits this decade.



BNEF predicts the world will require up to 6 billion tonnes of metals from 2024 to 2050 for low-carbon solutions.



Effective government policies are essential for establishing recycling frameworks and ensuring a sustainable supply chain for energy transition metals, particularly in growing markets like Southeast Asia.