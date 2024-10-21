Mining sector top tax contributor with record GH₵11.55bn

Business News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

In 2023, Ghana's mining sector contributed a record GH₵11.55 billion (US$980 million) in taxes, marking an 81.1% increase from 2022 and making it the largest source of domestic tax revenue.



The sector represented 22.7% of all direct taxes and generated US$7.8 billion in mineral exports, solidifying its dominance over cocoa and oil.



Mining companies also invested US$31.53 million in corporate social responsibility initiatives.



Despite these contributions, concerns about environmental degradation from illegal mining persist, prompting calls for stronger regulations.



The Ghana Chamber of Mines emphasizes transparency in financial disclosures from its member companies.