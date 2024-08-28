Minister for Transport Impressed with Completed Jamestown Fishing Port

Business News of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: The Chronicle

The Minister for Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah, is set to sign the acceptance certificate for the completed Jamestown Fishing Port following his recent inspection tour.



The $50 million project, a collaborative effort between Ghana and China, features modern facilities including an ice-making plant, cold storage, a fish market, and more.



The inspection was conducted with key stakeholders, including representatives from the Chinese Embassy and Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.



The project aims to enhance Ghana’s fisheries sector and is part of a broader initiative to develop fishing infrastructure along the coast.