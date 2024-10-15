Ministry of Finance, GRA partnering IFS UK to analyze some tax policy issues

Business News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), have collaborated with the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) UK to analyze tax policies under the FCDO-funded TaxDev program.



This partnership, ongoing since 2016, aims to build long-term capacity for evaluating tax impacts.



A newly updated Survey of the Ghanaian Tax System highlights key tax features, trends, and Ghana's 2022 tax-to-GDP ratio of 13.8%.



The survey supports evidence-based tax policymaking and compares Ghana’s tax revenues to other nations, with a target ratio of 18-20% by 2027.