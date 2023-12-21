Ministry of Finance launches Women's Mentoring Programme

Business News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Finance has launched its Women’s Mentoring Programme with a call on the mentees to embrace the opportunities that the programme presents to develop and grow their careers.



Mrs Abena Osei-Asare, a Deputy Minister of Finance said, “Your potential is boundless, and with collective support, we will create an environment that will enable you to grow and glow.”



She expressed confidence that the mentoring platform would provide women with an opportunity for learning as well as enable the Ministry to transfer leadership and management skills to the intended staff.



“It will be a powerful catalyst for the professional growth of our female staff and this initiative will be more than just a guiding hand; it will be a partnership built on trust, mutual respect, and the shared pursuit of excellence,” she added.



The Deputy Minister said as they navigate the exciting journey together, “Let us try to embody the key themes that encapsulate the spirit of the Mentorship Series, Empowerment, Collaboration, and Resilience.”



She said that importantly, the Ministry would reap some critical benefits and according to European Union’s Women Empowerment Principles, 95 per cent of staff with mentors self-report that their productivity increases; employees without mentoring support were 35 per cent, more likely to leave their jobs than employees who had participated in mentoring programmes.



“77 percent of companies indicate that mentoring programmes decreased brain drain,” she added.



She said in addition to these, “we must also recall that, compared to other employees, mentors are also more likely to report greater job satisfaction and organizational commitment and have greater career success and report an increase in work-related fulfilment.”



She commended the leadership that has put such a bold vision into action: a vision to create a conveyor belt of strong and competent women in the Ministry and the nation over generations to come.



She recommended the ‘G-R-O-W model’ which was a four-step structure, which is – Goal, Reality, Options and Wrap-up.



She said it used key elements to create an effective conversation and its core characteristics were Goal, Reality, Option and Wrap-up.



She said the initiative stands as a testament to the Ministry’s forward-looking approach, providing a structured platform for the talented women of our organization to receive the support and guidance necessary for their continued success.



Dr Mrs Stella Agyenim-Boateng, the Vice Chairperson, of the Public Services Commission commended the leadership of the Ministry for the initiative to support young women into leadership roles.



She called on the mentees to be committed to the initiative and ensure it did not fail and urged all parties in the partnership to take their responsibilities seriously.



Ms Eva Mends, Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance, said the Ministry had created a conducive environment for women to contribute to the growth and development of the country.



She said the programme was an intentional approach and intervention to support young women in taking advantage of opportunities delivered on the mandate.



The Chief Director urged the mentees to always be prepared, present and reliable for opportunities.



