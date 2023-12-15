Ministry of Transport launches National EV Policy

Business News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: Edem Yormesor, Contributor

To reduce the effects of climate change and commit to environmental sustainability, economic growth, and global climate goals, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has on behalf of the Government and the Ministry of Transport officially launched the National Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.



The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, in his opening remarks stated the urgent need to transition to more sustainable energy sources since the continuous use of fossil fuels was identified as a major contributor to environmental challenges, impacting the economy and could jeopardize the well-being of future generations.



He noted that, over the last decade, Electric Vehicles (EVs) have emerged as a pivotal solution in the battle against transportation-related emissions and climate change.



The economic viability of EVs has spurred investments in the electric mobility value chain, with the global EV inventory projected to surge from 11 million in 2020 to over 145 million by 2030. Numerous nations he said, had committed to a complete shift to EVs in the coming years.



Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said the government realizing the fast shift towards EVs globally, drafted a comprehensive policy through the Ministry, that aligned with international efforts in moving towards the reduction in the use of fossil vehicles.



The policy emphasizes a just, equitable, and inclusive transition, ensuring that the adoption of EVs benefits all segments of society, fosters innovation, and enhances manufacturing competitiveness.



The formulation of the EV policy, he mentioned, involved extensive consultations with stakeholders across the 16 regions of the country, ensuring inclusivity and considering the perspectives of all industry players.



The policy aims not only to address environmental concerns but also to contribute to socioeconomic growth by creating job opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers.



The Minister noted that to ensure the effective implementation of the policy, there will establish a dedicated Unit created within the Ministry, to collaborate with sector representatives and institutions to address cross-cutting issues.



The Policy he said also emphasizes manpower development, particularly for artisans and garages familiar with servicing Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles so they are trained and retrained on how to handle and maintain EVs and also how to retrofit when necessary.



The success of the policy, he said, will depend on collective efforts and smart investment choices, leading the country towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. He therefore called on stakeholders, businesses, civil society organizations, and the international community to come on board for the successful take-off of the policy.



Ofori Asiamah reiterated the government's commitment to sustainability and a greener future with the National Electric Vehicle Policy being a catalyst for creating new industries, experts, and jobs, improving public health, and reducing emissions in the transport sector.



He stated that as the nation embarks on this historic journey towards sustainable transportation, the collective hope is that with determined action and strategic investments, the policy will pave the way for a cleaner, more prosperous future for the current and future generations.