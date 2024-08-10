Momo fraud is a big challenge – MTN

Business News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: GNA

MTN's Mobile Money Limited CEO, Shaibu Haruna, has highlighted the impact of fraud on mobile money (MoMo) transactions, emphasizing its challenge to advancing financial inclusion in Ghana.



Speaking at the 15th anniversary of MoMo in Ho, he noted that despite MoMo's success in expanding financial services, fraud remains a significant hurdle.



The company prioritizes security enhancements and public education to combat scams.



Haruna praised MoMo's role in bridging the gap between the banked and unbanked, empowering SMEs, and facilitating access to essential services.



The anniversary will feature a heightened fraud awareness campaign and support for SMEs.