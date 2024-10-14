You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 14Article 1993361

Business News of Monday, 14 October 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

Moody’s upgrade of Ghana confirms the turnaround of the economy – Ahiagbah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

NPP’s Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah NPP’s Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah

Moody’s upgraded Ghana’s credit ratings to “Caa2” from “Caa3” with a positive outlook, reflecting fiscal recovery efforts supported by an IMF program.

This follows extensive debt restructuring, which alleviated the government's financial burdens and reduced debt stock by $4.7 billion.

The upgrade comes after Ghana’s economy grew 6.9% in Q2 2024, the fastest in five years.

NPP’s Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, praised the recovery, urging NDC’s John Mahama to acknowledge the progress.

Moody’s expects Ghana’s debt to continue decreasing, though slowly, as the government resumes debt payments.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment