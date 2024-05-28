Moses Baiden: CEO of Margins ID Group adjudged overall best CEO in Ghana

Business News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 8th CEO Summit has named Moses Kwasi Baiden Jnr, CEO and Founder of Margins ID Group, as the overall best CEO in Ghana.



This award adds to the numerous accolades he has received over the past two decades.



It recognizes the remarkable journey of Intelligent Cards Production Systems (ICPS) Limited, a member of the Margins Group, from its inception to becoming the largest certified facility in Sub-Saharan Africa.



Moses remains in constant pursuit of rare and exciting opportunities in the advancing field of technology and is committed to the Margins Group vision of being global leaders in identification, data systems, transactions, and solutions.