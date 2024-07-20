Mrs Alexandra Amoako-Mensah, discoverer of Lithium in Ghana

Business News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: thespectatoronline.com

In the male-dominated geological industry in Ghana, Mrs. Alexandra Amoako-Mensah has made significant contributions, most notably through her 1970s thesis, which led to the discovery of lithium in Ghana.



Her research on spodumene pegmatites at Saltpond has become foundational, eventually guiding geologists like Len Kolff to officially discover lithium in 2018.



This discovery has paved the way for Ghana’s first lithium mine, set to generate significant economic benefits.



Mrs. Amoako-Mensah's career spans decades in geology and research, where she held prominent positions and contributed to numerous organizations and committees.



Now 83, she continues to inspire as Board Chairperson of SAL Consult Limited.