Multinational brands and CEOs to be honoured at the Global Business Summit

Outstanding multinational brands and CEOs have been nominated to receive Global Business Brands Awards at the eight edition of Global Business Summit 2024 event in Ghana. The Global Business Summit 2024 is an initiative of Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG).

The Global Business Summit will assemble over 200 most influential CEOs, business executives, development partners, diplomatic corps, policy makers

