Museveni directs urgent handover of Kiteezi Landfill to Jospong Group for decommissioning

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has directed the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to expedite the Kiteezi Landfill handover to Zoomlion Ghana Limited of the Jospong Group.

This Ghanaian company, experienced in waste management, will begin decommissioning and recycling work at the site.

Museveni praised Jospong’s capabilities in waste recycling and composting, highlighting its importance for African self-sufficiency.

Key officials from both Uganda and Jospong attended the meeting, marking this partnership as a significant step in modernizing Uganda’s waste infrastructure and advancing Pan-African collaboration in environmental solutions.

