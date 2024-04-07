My administration will be business-centered – Dr Bawumia to GUTA

Business News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, has assured the Ghanaian business community of his plans to implement business-friendly tax reforms to boost transactions under his administration.



Interacting with members of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) in Accra, on Friday, Dr Bawumia reiterated his resolve to implement a flat rate tax system after granting tax amnesty to all businesses and individuals in 2025.



He pledged to benchmark Ghana’s port duties to that of Lome Port, Togo and make sure it is at par or even lower than that country’s port, in order to prevent smuggling and diversion of goods and cargoes to neighbouring ports.



The NPP flagbearer assured the business community of his plans to implement specific duties at the port on 20-footer and 40-footer containers to ensure predictability of pricing of imported goods.



He believed that with the Bank of Ghana’s gold-purchasing policy, it would stabilise the local currency (the Cedi) and ensure stable exchange rates, which would ultimately enhance price predictability.



“My government will be business-centered and make Ghana one of the most business-friendly economies in the world,” Dr Bawumia added.



He announced government’s plans to roll out Credit Scoring System for entrepreneurs and individuals by June, this year, to ensure lower interest rates on loans, especially for those who were honest with their loan payments.



“Under my administration, we will reduce government borrowing by moving government’s expenditures to the private sector.”



To ensure affordable and reliable power supply, Dr Bawumia said he would focus on solar power by producing 2,000 megawatts of solar energy during the first-four years of his tenure as President of the Republic.



“I am encouraged by GUTA’s positive reaction to my policy proposals, especially the tax amnesty and flat tax and container rates proposals, aimed at creating a friendly environment for businesses to thrive.”



The NPP flagbearer expressed profound gratitude to the leadership and members of the Association for the open, frank and fruitful engagements.

“Together, we shall make Ghana one of the most business-friendly countries in the world.”



Earlier, Dr Joseph Obeng, the President of GUTA, highlighted some challenges Ghanaian entrepreneurs and traders were facing, including high cost of doing-business.



Members of the Association also took turns to ask questions, seek clarifications and make suggestions.











The Western Regional Branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has announced plans to increase transport fares by 30 per cent effective Monday, April 8, 2024.



Mr Kingsley Eshun, the Western Regional Vice Chairman of the Union, confirming the matter to the Ghana News Agency, said the decision followed a comprehensive

survey conducted by the GPRTU which revealed significant increases in the prices of spare parts and fuel.



That, he said, had increased the operational costs of transport operators across the nation.



“The rising costs of spare parts and fuel pose a significant burden on transport operators, directly and adversely impacting their ability to provide affordable and sustainable transportation services to the public,” he indicated.



He said the decision to increase transportation fares by 30 per cent, therefore, reflected the GPRTU’s commitment to maintaining the viability of its members’ operations while striving to balance the interests of commuters.



According to Mr Eshun, despite Union’s pressing concerns, the Ministry of Transportation had shown little concern to dialogue with the GPRTU to mitigate the impact on transport operators.



He said: “It is of much interest for the public to know that, GPRTU had sought a meeting with the Ministry to discuss the challenges faced by transport operators and explore potential solutions to mitigate the impact on the transport.



“Regrettably, the Ministry’s lack of cooperation to convene discussions has left GPRTU with no other choice but to independently proceed with the upwards fare

adjustment which will be a win-win for both the commuters and transport operators.”



He stated that the union remained open to constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Transportation and other relevant stakeholders to find long-term solutions that would benefit both transport operators and passengers alike.



He noted that the GPRTU acknowledged the importance of maintaining stable fares to ensure accessibility for all commuters, but without the appreciable support and collaboration from government, such efforts became challenging.





The Government of Ghana has conferred on Kenya’s President William Ruto the country’s highest honour for his exemplary leadership and commitment to democratic governance.



The Companion of the Order of the Star of the Volta award is in recognition of the President’s “principles of accountability and due process to all citizens no matter their status in society”.



“Under your leadership, Kenya has become a shining example of a nation governed by the rule of law,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, as he decorated the visiting Kenyan President with the award, at a State banquet in Accra.



President Ruto’s State visit to Ghana aimed at deepening bilateral ties with the host country, particularly within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, to enhance shared economic growth.



The key highlights of the visit encompassed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between the two Governments to increase trade volumes, exchanging

development ideas and also leading the realisation of the AfCFTA Agreement.



Ghana and Kenya are considered some two of Africa’s formidable democracies – upholding the culture of the rule of law and good governance, which had eluded many countries on the continent for several years.



President Nana Akufo-Addo stated that, under President Ruto’s leadership, Kenya had regained its place of pride at the international stage as the East African country remained vocal on some critical issues such as climate change.



The Ghanaian President lauded his colleague for his resilience in seeing to the transformation of the Kenyan economy, declining inflation, growth in start-ups and the number of the citizenry set to have access to housing and health insurance.



President Ruto, who was elated by the honour, commended the Government of Ghana for the award.







Ghana and Italy have promised to play a critical role in promoting an ECOWAS-EU cooperation to tackle the economic, security and political challenges in the sub-Region.



Issues concerning piracy, terrorism, violent extremism, illicit drug and human trafficking, which had become more pronounced in sub-Saharan Africa, called for collective efforts in addressing them, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted.



The complexities of the issues and the insecurity borne out of the development could not be glossed over, he stressed.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, addressing a joint press conference with the visiting Italian President Sergio Mattarella, at the Jubilee House, Accra, indicated that Ghana valued its long-standing bilateral ties with Italy.



Therefore, it is committed to boosting this partnership further, while exploring new areas of mutual interests for sustainable development and growth.



Mr Sergio Mattarella is the second Italian President to visit Ghana over the last three decades, with relations between the two countries dating back to 1957.



Prior to his arrival in Ghana, on Friday, April 05, he had visited the Ivory Coast, where he engaged the authorities on varied issues, especially on democracy and stability in Africa.



The continent represents one of the priorities of Italian foreign policy, consequently, paying particular attention to emerging issues such as the recent spike in piracy, terrorist attacks and violent extremism.



President Nana Akufo-Addo reiterated the call on global leaders to work assiduously to foster reforms in the United Nations Security Council.



The Council ought to be made more representative by factoring in the interest of developing countries in the era of multilateralism, he advised.



On climate change, he asserted the resilience of the country to continue to be vocal in its advocacy to reduce greenhouse emissions to the barest minimum.



Italian President Mattarella said Europe and Africa shared a common vision – that is, to advance the cause of humanity.



It is against this background that the two continents should work together to overcome their respective development challenges, promote multilateralism and the bond of friendship.



President Mattarella noted that the EU was determined to cooperate with the West African Regional bloc, ECOWAS, to curb piracy, illicit drug and human trafficking, irregular migration and terrorism.



He expressed worry at the degeneration of democratic principles in sub-Saharan Africa, saying the development did not encourage good governance.



While commending Ghana for championing the cause of democratic governance and the rule of law amid the growing incidence of coups in the sub-Region, he stressed the need for the ECOWAS leaders to increase talks in re-establishing full regional cooperation.



In line with his itinerary, Italian President Mattarella will visit the refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, the burial place of one of the world’s most recognised Pan-Africanists of all time, the Kwame Nkrumah Museum and Christiansborg Castle.



The visit will end on Saturday, April 06, with the meeting at the Don Bosco Training Center at Ashaiman, Accra, and the farewell of the “Bettica” ship at the port of Tema.