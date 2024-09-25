N28 billion diesel bill drives airtel to explore solar options

Business News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Airtel Nigeria is exploring solar energy to reduce its reliance on diesel-powered generators after spending ₦28 billion on diesel. The move aims to lower operational costs and address Nigeria's energy challenges.



Airtel's Chief Technical Officer, Harmanpreet Dhillon, confirmed the company is considering alternative energy sources for its infrastructure.



Despite rising diesel costs and naira devaluation, Airtel's Nigerian revenue grew by 23%, driven by increased voice, data, and mobile money usage. The company seeks to improve cost efficiency and EBITDA margins in FY 2024.



