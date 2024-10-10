NCA launches ECOWAS ‘Free Roaming Initiative’ among Ghana, Benin and Togo

Business News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: GNA

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has launched the ECOWAS “Free Roaming Initiative” to make telecommunications more affordable for citizens traveling between Ghana, Benin, and Togo.



The initiative allows users to make calls, send texts, and access the internet without high roaming charges.



Deputy Minister of Communication Charles Acheampong highlighted its benefits for social and economic ties among the countries. He stressed the importance of cybersecurity and called for stability in telecommunications during the rollout.



The initiative will last for 30 days or 300 minutes, enabling citizens to stay connected while traveling within the ECOWAS region.