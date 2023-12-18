NDC government to roll out national apprenticeship programme - Mahama

Business News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 Presidential elections, John Dramani Mahama has declared NDC government’s intention to roll out a National Apprenticeship Training Programme to offer free skills training to Junior High School graduates who could not make it to the Senior High School level.



Under the skills training module, the government, through the District Assembly, would pay any amount for the training period to the person who trains the apprentices.



The Government would also provide them with start-up kits to start their businesses and become self-employed and self-sufficient in life.



The former President was addressing a town hall meeting with the chiefs and people of Ellembelle at Ambainu on day one of a two-day “Building Ghana Tour” of the Western Region.



He was accompanied by the Member of Parliament (MP), for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Western Regional Chairman of NDC, Nana Roku, Dr George Sipa-Adja Yankey, former Minister of Health and former CEO of Ghana Gas, former Chief of Staff.



The rest were Mr Julius Debra, MP for Jomoro, Madam Dorcas Afo-Toffey, MP for Evaloe-Adjomoro Gwira, Kofi Arko NoKoe, the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate of Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Prof. Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah and NDC Regional Secretary, Kirk Mensah.



The Building Ghana Tour would afford the NDC party the opportunity to incorporate the views, ideas and aspirations of stakeholders and people of Ghana as part of re-writing the 2020 manifesto.



Kofi Buah lamented, “After seven years since NDC left power, look at our roads from Takoradi to Agona-Nkwanta, the road from Samenye to Half-Assini, from Teleku-Bokazo to Awiebo and Teleku-Bokazo to Salema.”



The MP said, “Everything has fallen apart and that is why the people are crying for you to continue from where you left off.”



Chief of Ambainu, Nana Nyamikeh Fofole who represented the Omanhene of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli, said reminded President to fulfil the promises he made concerning developmental projects in Nzema before he left office in 2016 should he win the 2024 Presidential elections.



He reminded President Mahama to develop the Uthman Bin Affan Islamic Senior High School (UBAISH) at Kamgbunli, the only Islamic Secondary school in the Western Region should he come to power.



Nana Nyamikeh Fofole also reminded the NDC Flagbearer of the promise to build Ellembelle District Hospital at Nkroful in his next administration and spearhead major asphaltic roads in the Western Region.